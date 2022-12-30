A look ahead at new state laws set to take effect in 2023

EUGENE, Ore. -- There are currently 20 laws passed in the 2022 legislative session that are set to take effect Sunday, January 1.
The new laws affect a variety of issues including Oregon health care, education, labor, traffic and more. They can have big impacts.
Senator James Manning is the chief sponsor of Senate Bill 1560, the law updating statutory references to individuals who are not U.S. citizens to replace the word "alien" with "noncitizen." Manning said this law is long overdue. He said it received bipartisan support from state legislature.
"People that come to this country are not subhuman," said Manning. "They're not intergalactic. They're human. They're people."
Manning said this bill is important to him because it adds a degree of dignity to all those who live in the country, and costs no money to enforce.
Another bill Manning sponsored is House Bill 4113. It's the law adding more cancer types covered by healthcare providers for nonvolunteer firefighters. The cancers added include bladder and female reproductive diseases as occupational diseases. Manning said this law is a step closer to protecting firefighters, but he said he would ideally like to push the needle even further.
"The folks that are doing firefighting, whether they are regular employees or augmented by volunteers to do this work, they all deserve the same degree of medical support," said Manning. "Anything that results in a disease or cancer causing situations must be covered."
Manning said he is looking forward to working with new leadership in the state legislature for 2023.
Some other laws set to take effect in 2023 include:
- House Bill 4031, which establishes a goal to match the percentage of diverse staff at Oregon Department of Education with the percentage of diverse students in Oregon's public schools.
- House Bill 4103, which will increase penalties for real estate activity without an active license.
- House Bill 4133, which makes it easier for people without a driver's license to vote online.
- House Bill 4002, which phases overtime limits for farm workers over several years and requires employers to pay farm workers overtime wages for working more than 40 hours per week.