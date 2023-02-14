A measure push for united healthcare

Salem, Ore.- Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide universal healthcare to all Oregonians.
A public hearing was held Monday on Senate Bill 704 to establish a governing body in charge of bringing universal health care to Oregon citizens. The mission statement is “higher quality, lower cost health care.”
Senator James Manning says united healthcare for all Oregon residents either employed or non-employed has been something he's been working on for a greater part of seven years. Manning sees this planned bill to be a complete positive change in the right direction for the state and its people.
"So it is a reversal of our current system that doesn’t cover everybody and also wastes approximately a billion dollars to a system that will cover everyone and save approximately a billion dollars annually," Manning said.
Manning also said the current healthcare system is broken and is in dramatic need of change. The eventual goal is to unite other neighboring states in a shared state-run health care system.
“I've spoken to legislators in Washington, California, Colorado, Alaska to establish a universal health care system on the west coast,” he said. “Oregon will be leading the way to putting this universal health care system together.”’
The joint task force will continue to get input from the healthcare industry, employers, unions, and citizens all over Oregon on how to implement a new, more effective healthcare system for the state. Manning says he is proud that the senate bill is uniquely Oregon due in part to the hard work if fellow Oregon residents.
"This is one of those products I'm so grateful for because it has Oregon palm prints all over it, not legislators it was all citizen-driven,” Manning said. “I want to make sure that they get the credit that's not something that the legislation did- these are Oregonians from all levels that did this.”
The goal would be to finalize the new plan by the fall of 2025 and then launch the healthcare option by 2027.