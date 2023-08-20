"A Race for the Rest of Us" half kilometer run raises funds to support Lane County seniors

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane Council of Governments held a fundraising race Saturday to support their efforts to provide meals to senior citizens in Lane County.
Hosted at the Oakshire Public House at 11 a.m. on August 20, the "A Race for the Rest of Us" route covered a half kilometer -- about one-third of a mile.
Racers paid $30 to run the short course, with funds going toward LCOG's Senior Meals Program. The program provides food to Lane County residents over 60-years-old through their Cafe 60 dining rooms across the county and their Meals on Wheels initiative. It is very active in the county, but it depends almost entirely on donations.
It was the fourth time the run was held, but the first one held in-person. Previous runs had to be done virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A virtual option was also available.
Organizers like Marissa Andrews were determined to hold the run despite somewhat smoky conditions.
"During COVID, we had lots of COVID money," she said. "But after COVID, that money has gone away. The Senior Meals Program desperately needs funding for the meals we serve."
Dozens showed up for the run and organizers appreciated the community support.
"So we're glad to see people come out, support the Senior Meals Program and support the community and also feed seniors," Andrews said.
Some runners took the opportunity to come in costume, completing the nearly 550 yard race as fairies, or ladybugs. Lane Council of Governments Executive Director Brenda Wilson got into the spirit by wearing a tutu. She started the race four years ago, inspired by Eugene's history of track and field.
"It is track town USA and the Lane Council of Governments is very much part of this community," she said. "We serve seniors and adults with disabilities "
It was Thomas Veith's first time showing up for the run. His wife is legally blind and a member of the Lane Council of Governments board. He felt it was important to represent those people. Veith said his experience left a solid first impression after seeing the community come out in support.
"It's a lot of fun," he said. "I used to run a lot of races where everybody was super serious, and doing sprints and stretching and everything this is a welcome change."
The Council does hold other fundraisers throughout the year. Wilson said they have other plans to raise money for the program.
"We encourage everyone to come out," she said. "We're thinking of holding this more than once a year."
More information on the Senior Meals Program can be found on the LCOG website.