“A series of miscommunications” led to reports of armed person at LCC, Lane County deputies said

EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office have determined that Wednesday’s false reports of an armed person on Lane Community College’s main campus was the result of a series of miscommunications.

On February 22, at about 2:06 p.m., numerous law enforcement agents arrived to the Lane Community College’s main campus after receiving a report of an armed person on campus. Students and staff on campus sheltered in place while law enforcement searched the area for the alleged gunman. At about 3:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, with the LCSO not having found any credible threat. No shots or injuries were reported at any point during the incident.

According to the LCSO, their investigators determined the report of an armed person on campus to be the result of a series of miscommunications that led to the initial 911 call. Investigators said the miscommunications were not maliciously made, and involved second- and third-hand information being passed between people leading them to believe there was an armed subject on school grounds with intent to harm a subject. It is not currently clear what, exactly, was said. The LCSO said no threats had been made towards the school, and no armed subject had actually been seen on campus.

The LCSO thanked LCC Public Safety and the Oregon State Police for their assistance with the response and investigation, and voiced a commitment to providing for the safety of the community.