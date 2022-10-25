A sigh of relief: Oakridge residents can breathe easier as air quality improves

Weather Alert

At 1:40 PM: At area of stronger showers with isolated embedded thunderstorms is moving across the waters off the southwest Washington coast. This area will move east and south through the evening to cover all of the waters off the central and north Oregon coast. Mariners can expect wind gusts up to 35 kts, periods of hail, and possible funnel clouds with potential for developing into waterspouts. Please remain alert to rapidly changing conditions and call any funnel clouds or water spouts to the Coast Guard on channel 16. The threat will gradually diminish through 11 PM.