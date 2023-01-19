A Spirit of Courage: Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon gives State of the City address

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Courage, public safety, and infrastructure were just some of the key points of Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon's State of the City Address Thursday evening.
VanGordon, who spoke from the Wildish Theater on Main Street, emphasized that the Springfield and its residents try new things, make tough decisions, and evaluate their next right action.
The mayor discussed his desire for the city to be bolder with their economic development goals. He mentioned the Blue McKenzie, a redevelopment opportunity, that is between the old Springfield Buick building and the post office.
It is currently an undeveloped site, but will transform into 84 units of market-rate housing. It will start construction in 2023, as the first significant new, mixed-use building in Downtown in the last 15 years.
In Glenwood, Springfield will starting the master planning process for about 30 acres in the North Riverfront site. Mayor VanGordon said it is part publicly and privately owned land, where substantial work needs to be done before they start to build.
Public safety was also a big topic for the address. Mayor VanGordon said policing will be a major part of the council's legislative priorities for 2023.
He said they will also advocate for the reform or repeal of Measure 110, citing the need to give public safety officials and courts more tools to get people into treatment.
The mayor also said the Springfield Police Advisory Committee will start work on a Police Strategic Action Plan.
"We will complete reform to the police complaint process. The police department is developing a more comprehensive training plan and we will continue to support each other with the peer-to-peer support program," said VanGordon.
He also mentioned the start of the city-wide Enterprise Risk Management program, that emphasizes preventing, rather than just responding to liability exposures.
"We still have some open claims, but in the fiscal year 2022, we had the lowest number of police claims, and dollars spent in 15 years," said VanGordon. "This is a significant achievement. I am grateful for the work of the Springfield city staff, and the significant support from the city-county insurance services. We still have work to do and Enterprise Risk Management will be an area in which we remain focused."
In 2022, more than 1,700 Springfield residents responded to a survey about the local police department. The categories included the public's trust in the department and the willingness of residents to cooperate with police.
The numbers from the survey showed 73% of people who were randomly surveyed have confidence in the department, while 70% said officers are trustworthy.
Education also played a big role in the address, saying that he has heard from teachers and parents that the closure of schools during COVID-19 set kids back.
VanGordon encouraged people to continue to support the city's educators, and said we are collectively responsible for our student's futures.
To watch the whole State of the City Address click here