A Spirit of Courage: Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon gives State of the City address

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and east winds 5 kt or less. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&