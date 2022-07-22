“A sweet, caring and kind young lady”: Family remembers Kendra Hanks

WINSTON, Ore. -- The family of Kendra Hanks is remembering her as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates her murder.

Kendra's brother-in-law read a statement from her family.

"Kendra was a sweet, caring, and kind young lady. She loved her animals. She was always there to lend a hand. She had a silent, yet direct way of caring for family and showing her love and that's really how we want to remember her." said Kendra's brother-in-law, Brandon Russell. "Our family is devastated by the news as any family would be, and we want people to really watch over their loved ones because people don't think this could happen to their family until it happens to them. We want justice for Kendra and we will do everything we can to make sure she gets it. Kendra will be missed dearly by her friends and family and we appreciate all of the support we have gotten over the last couple of weeks from around the communities."

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Kendra's family pay for the best possible funeral service and to help her mother with expenses as she grieves for this horrible loss. Click here to reach the page. Her family greatly appreciates any help.

A man from Riddle, Oregon was arrested Thursday, July 21 in connection to Kendra's disappearance and murder, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Troy Phelps, 39, is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Phelps has been arrested and charged with murder. In 2017, Phelps was arrested in the shooting death of Brandon Michael in the Lawson Bar area. In 2020, he was acquitted of murder and kidnapping charges. He was found guilty of reckless burning and felon in possession of a firearm.

At the time of Phelps' acquittal, KEZI spoke with Michael's mother, who said she is certain Phelps killed her son.