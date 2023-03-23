 Skip to main content
...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

A strong cold front will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon later today, with the
cold air likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow
levels will lower dramatically with the cold front, falling to
around 1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight or early Friday morning. However, the chances of receiving
1 inch or more of snow remain around 20 to 30 percent for any
given location in the interior lowlands. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the
Columbia Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate beginning Sunday,
ending the potential for lowland snow.

A wolverine has been spotted outside its normal range for the first time in over 30 years

  • Updated
  • 0
A wolverine was spotted Monday by people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland.

 Cascadia Wild

A wolverine was spotted this week by people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It was the first confirmed report of a wolverine in Oregon outside the Wallowa Mountains in the northeastern part of the state in more than 30 years, according to officials.

Wolverines resemble small bears with bushy tails. They are rare and listed as threatened in Oregon, according to the department.

A wolverine resembles a small bear with a bushy tail.

On Monday, two anglers snapped photos of the animal and submitted the information to Cascadia Wild, a nonprofit wildlife conservation group that focuses on wolverine tracking, along with the department. On Tuesday, the groups verified that the animal in the image was a wolverine and discovered a set of wolverine tracks near the river.

No other signs of the animal were found.

"Given the proximity to Portland, we were very surprised when this report came in and elated when we were able to verify the sighting," said Dave Keiter, district wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, in a news release Wednesday. "We really appreciate the people who reported this rare occurrence and Cascadia Wild who helped us confirm the report and begin monitoring efforts."

The department and Cascadia Wild have installed noninvasive monitoring stations in the area in hopes of capturing more evidence of this elusive creature. But they said they aren't hopeful that the animal will make an appearance again.

"It is likely that this animal was dispersing as the habitat in the area doesn't meet the life history requirements of wolverines," the news release said. "Wolverine(s) can travel over 30 miles in a day, so it is likely the animal is already long gone from where it was sighted."

The sighting excited wildlife enthusiasts.

"A WOLVERINE, a freaking WOLVERINE in Western Oregon week, month, year made!" the state wildlife agency tweeted.

It is asking anyone who captures images of the animal to submit them to the department.

"Some of the best information on wildlife can come from regular people who are paying attention to what they see," said Teri Lysak, wolverine tracking coordinator with Cascadia Wild, in the release.

"Many thanks to the couple who saw this animal and took the time to share it with us."

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, wolverines are found in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. It lists the animal's status as "proposed threatened."

