Abandoned boat recovered by Coos County deputies

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s officials responded to a report of an abandoned watercraft Wednesday morning on the south fork of the Coos River, authorities said.
Deputies said that the 15-foot boat was reported on May 24 at 8 a.m. as partially submerged. A sergeant and deputy with the sheriff’s marine division responded to the location and were able to flip the boat over and tow it from the channel to a nearby boat dock, CCSO said.
Authorities said the boat was removed from the river by Mast Brothers Towing, and public notifications on abandoned watercraft is key to the agency keeping waterways safe for the public.