Abandoned Florence house burns to the ground

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A house north of Florence on Highway 101 is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning caused severe damage and scorched nearby vegetation, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said.
According to SVFR, the involved house was an abandoned home in the 88000 block of Highway 101 north of Florence. Fire officials said there were no water, electric, or other utilities being supplied to the house, but the doors and windows were not blocked. SVFR said they responded to calls of a house fire in the morning of October 6, and arrived at about 5:10 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters said they immediately began to fight the fire from the outside, working to contain its spread and protect nearby trees and structures.
SVFR said the fire was shortly contained before it could spread to other structures, but the house was destroyed. No injuries to bystanders or firefighters were reported. Some surrounding trees were scorched, but fire officials say they were not killed by the damage they sustained. The Oregon Department of Transportation helped direct traffic on Highway 101 while firefighters operated. Fire officials say the scene was cleaned up by about 1 p.m. on October 6, and investigation into the exact cause of the fire is underway.