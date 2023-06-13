Abandoned house catches fire from embers blown by burn pile

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A fire at an abandoned house on the outskirts of Junction City was extinguished before it could spread to nearby grass Tuesday morning, the Junction City Fire Department reported.
Firefighters at the scene said property owners called 911 to report that an abandoned house on Noraton Road had caught fire at about 10:06 a.m. on June 13. Firefighters responded to find a burn pile behind the house had blown embers into it, igniting a fire that scorched the old home. Firefighters said no one was injured, as the house was unoccupied.
Firefighting crews responded from Junction City, Monroe and Harrisburg. Fire crews said the likelihood of the fire spreading very far was low, as the house was surrounded by fields with plenty of green grass. After the fire was extinguished, crews were on the scene for some time to mop up and ensure the fire would not reignite.