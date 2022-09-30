Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said.
According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted lower than they’ve ever been, even in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when all but basic operations ceased due to lockdowns. The OAHHS says that due to increasing labor and other costs combined with a lack of growth in revenue, hospitals lost about $111 million in the second quarter of 2022. In the first half of 2022, hospitals have lost a total of about $215 million.
The OAHHS says hospital revenue is not enough to cover the cost of patient care, with a considerable gap between revenue and operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022. Furthermore, the OAHHS says labor costs have risen 16% from 2021. This is the biggest expense for hospitals and accounts for at least half of a hospital’s cost, meaning that even a small increase has big ramifications for a hospital’s bottom line, according to the OAHHS.
“The wheels have come off the financial model that keeps hospital doors open to patients,” said Becky Hultberg, OAHHS President and CEO. “This dismal financial picture calls into question the ability of some hospitals to provide essential and life-saving care for patients in their communities now and in the future. This should be a wakeup call to all of us who rely on functioning hospitals to take care of our loved ones and neighbors. The system can break, and we are getting ever closer to that breaking point.”
The OAHHS says Oregon’s health care system is under a tremendous amount of strain at every level, from ambulances to hospitals to recovery care. This creates a crisis of capacity, as there are more patients than hospitals can handle. The OAHHS says this crisis is exacerbated by the stress it puts on hospital staff and finances. According to the OAHHS, every day about 500 patients are ready to be discharged from hospitals into a setting better suited to care for them, but there is nowhere for them to go. This combines with full emergency departments to create longer wait times for ambulances and, more importantly, community members in need of immediate medical care.
“A local hospital with an open front door and a closed back door does not work even with the best efforts of our teams,” said Hultberg. “These numbers should create a sense of urgency in addressing the significant challenges in our health care system, like the inability of hospitals to discharge patients.”