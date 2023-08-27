Accidental drowning in coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore.- One man is dead after accidentally drowning in the Coquille River Sunday, officials said.
Officials said on Sunday, around 12:51 p.m., Coos County Dispatch got a 911 call for a male who had possibly drowned at Laverne County Park on Fairview Road.
When deputies arrived, they said they spoke with ambulance personnel, and found a 20-year-old man had been put inside the ambulance, and wasn't breathing.
Officials said despite lifesaving efforts and being taken to the Coquille Valley hospital, the man was pronounced dead just before 2:30 p.m.
While this incident has been determined to be an accident, the victim's name and other information are being withheld pending confirmation of proper family notification and the investigation is complete.