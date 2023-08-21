ACLU seeking dismissal of criminal cases when public defenders are not available

SALEM, Ore. – The ACLU of Oregon, along with the ACLU’s national organization, has joined other groups in requesting that the Oregon Supreme Court dismiss criminal cases when public defense attorneys are not available, according to ACLU officials.

ACLU officials said that an amicus brief that they and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Lewis & Clark Law School Criminal Justice Reform Clinic have filed also asks that public defense attorneys overloaded with cases be allowed to withdraw from cases or object to new ones being assigned.

The intent is to provide relief to the public defense system which has been suffering ongoing shortages of public defenders, the ACLU said. Officials said that the Public Defenders of Marion County in May asked the Oregon Supreme Court to stop Marion County judges from forcing their attorneys to represent new clients due to attorneys being overloaded with cases. Attorneys say this puts them at risk of jeopardizing their existing clients’ constitutional rights, the ACLU said.

“No Oregonian should have to face criminal charges without the help of a lawyer who can be fully attentive to their case,” said Kelly Simon, legal director at ACLU-OR. “The criminal legal system cannot produce just outcomes when public defense attorneys don’t have the time to communicate with their clients, independently investigate their cases or interview witnesses and experts. Judges must exercise their authority to avoid appointing overburdened attorneys, permit attorneys to withdraw when carrying excessive caseloads, and dismiss cases when an attorney with capacity and competency cannot be found in a reasonable time period.”

ACLU officials said that the shortage of public defenders disproportionately affects Black, Indigenous, and Latino Oregonians. As of July 18, 2023, there are 2,358 pretrial unrepresented individuals in the state, with 133 of them in custody, ACLU officials said. The ACLU said that a year ago there were 700 pretrial, unrepresented individuals, with 56 in custody, the ACLU said.

The ACLU said that the long-term funding and reforms approved by the 2023 Oregon Legislature doesn’t provide the needed immediate relief for the ongoing crisis.

Officials said that the Oregon Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the matter in September 2023.