“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported.
According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to RiverBend Hospital employees. Police said these alerts warned staff of an “active shooter” situation, but were followed by multiple alerts that decreased the threat level. Police said they showed up to the hospital shortly after hearing of the alerts, and got in contact with both hospital security staff and the alleged suspect.
Police said they found out that the suspect had been escorted out of the hospital prior to the first “active aggressor” alert, apparently after some unruly interactions with hospital staff. Police said the suspect was found at an establishment some distance away from the hospital, and cooperated fully with them. Police said the suspect was unarmed, and was found not to be armed during the initial interaction with hospital security. Police said they stayed at the hospital for a while to find the root of the miscommunication that led to the alerts.
Police said that the suspect was not a threat. However, they were arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct due to their earlier interactions with hospital staff.