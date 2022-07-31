Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.-- The Willamette National Forest Service is reporting a new fire Sunday dubbed the Potter Fire.
According to officials, the fire is burning near Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest.
The fire is burning around 60 acres with spotting, torching and flanking, officials said.
10 firefighters and 1 engine are working to gain access to the fire.
At this time, officials said there are no threats to homes.
Stay with KEZI for the latest.