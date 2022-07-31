 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 95F to 100F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will generally
fall in the lower 60s most nights between now and Monday, but
the higher hills of the region will experience low
temperatures between 65F to 70F. The long duration of the heat
added with potential smoke impacts from California fires may
prevent relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest

Potter Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.-- The Willamette National Forest Service is reporting a new fire Sunday dubbed the Potter Fire.

According to officials, the fire is burning near Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest.

The fire is burning around 60 acres with spotting, torching and flanking, officials said.

10 firefighters and 1 engine are working to gain access to the fire.

At this time, officials said there are no threats to homes.

