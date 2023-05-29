Active Navy Lieutenant honors late commander grandfather

EUGENE, Ore--On this Memorial Day there were several special ceremonies in Eugene area to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
At the West Lane Memorial Park, their chapel played host to their annual Memorial Day ceremony with this year’s focus being towards remembering a former commander. Inside the chapel dozens of former and active military members were present for the ceremonial handoff of the American flag.
This act of gifting the flag is to honor commander James F. Hornick who served more than 25 years in the United States military. What made this event special was Hornicks's, wife Charlene Hornick, would be receiving the flag from her own grandson, Lieutenant Clyde E. Adams.
Lt. Adams is still active on duty but made sure to be there for this special ceremony. Adams said he made sure he could be present for this occasion because it meant so much to himself and his family.
"I was on deployment at the time and it’s coming up to my grandma's 90th birthday, so it was a way to celebrate her and a way to honor my grandfather,” Adams said. “I’m so proud to be here to represent my family and honor my grandfather."
Charlene said that the whole experience made her proud of her family's continued involvement in the armed forces; she said the ceremony was very emotional for her personally.
"It was tough holding the tears back because he greatly honored my husband so that was very touching to me,” she said. “CJ was quite inspired by my husband as they would spend a lot of time together talking old Navy, new Navy, things that are different and what not.”
Charlene added she will always come to the West Lawn Memorial Park every Memorial Day to be reminded what the service men and women who fought for the country have done for her and her family.