Activists hang banner across Highway 126 to fight logging project

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Activists have rigged a 30-foot-wide banner across Highway 126 to protest the Biden Administration’s sale of old-growth forests for logging.
In the morning of August 16, activists with the Cascadia Forest Defenders hung a huge banner across Highway 126 in the Willamette National Forest. Activists say they are protesting the proposed Flat Country old growth timber sale, which would open 5,001 acres of forest for logging in areas activists say have trees up to 140 years old.
Activists say logging the area would have significant impacts on the climate, drinking water, and community safety. They also point out that President Biden recently signed an executive order directing the administration to create stronger protections for public forests to mitigate the climate crisis.
Cascadia Forest Defenders says they will escalate actions against the logging project throughout the fall.
This is a developing story. stick with KEZI 9 News for the latest.