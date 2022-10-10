Activists protest old-growth logging with riverboat flotilla

LEABURG, Ore. -- On Saturday, the McKenzie River saw a group of over 100 activists float downstream to protest the sale of old-growth trees for logging in the area.
On October 8, Cascadia Wildlands organized a flotilla of protesters to go down the McKenzie River holding up signs and unfurling a large banner that said “Forest Defense is Watershed Defense” to draw attention to what logging would do to downstream drinking water. Protestors said they were calling on the Willamette National Forest and president Joe Biden to stop the Flat Country old-growth logging sale due to what they called significant impacts on the ecosystem and community safety the sale would have.
“We haven’t seen a logging project like this in years, and there’s a good reason why,” said Cascadia Wildlands organizer Madeline Cowen. “When you log places like Flat Country, you’re making the area more susceptible to fire and drought. You’re impacting the entire downstream community that relies on this forest.”
The Flat Country timber sale would authorize thousands of acres of Willamette National Forest lands to be the subject of clearcut logging operations, according to protest organizers. They also said much of this logging would take place within the McKenzie River watershed, potentially damaging the river’s ecosystem and the quality of the water. Protest organizers also said clearcut logging of the area would increase the risk of fire and drought.