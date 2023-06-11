Activists rally in Eugene for more action on climate change

EUGENE, Ore. -- Demonstrators hit the streets of Eugene Sunday afternoon, demanding the federal government do more about climate change.
The event, organized by climate activism group Sunrise Eugene, began at noon in front of the Wayne Lyman Morse Federal Courthouse downtown with a few speeches.
"The whole point of today is to kind of put pressure on Biden in front of the upcoming elections, especially as their campaigns start going on," Adrienne Rizzo, one of the event's organizers, said.
After the speeches, demonstrators with banners and shouting slogans marched to Alton Baker Park. One of the rallying calls was "#DefundClimateChange," which activists explained it as putting a stop to all fossil fuel investments, including massive oil drilling products.
Other demands included having the President declare a climate emergency and for leaders to create a transition plan for people who work in fossil fuels so they could find new jobs, preferably in clean energy. Demonstrators said the world is in a climate crisis that needs to be addressed.
"The people most impacted by the effects of climate change are going to be peoples, like indigenous peoples," Rizzo said. "When Climate Change dries out the Great Basin, where will those people go?"
Similar rallies were held in Portland and in other cities across the nation.
Aya Cockram was one of the speakers at the rally. As a mother, she said she worries for the future her daughters will inherit as the climate situation becomes more of an issue. Like other demonstrators, she called on the President to take more action. Even though Congress is the branch of government who passes laws, she said the buck ultimately stops with the President.
"Biden has the power to declare a climate emergency, which would unlock a whole new set of powers to really address this problem," Cockram said. "He's the one who has the power to make that step, that critical step we need him to take."
The march also attracted some young activists. South Eugene High School student Milla came out to the rally. Like many attending, she said she has anxieties over climate change, and wants to see action done. Despite her age, she is no stranger to climate activism.
"My first climate march was in eighth grade with Sunrise Eugene in Eugene, once I moved here," Milla said. "Then I joined the environment club at my school as a freshmen, and I've just kept getting more and more involved."
Milla herself spread news about the demonstration at her school. She said being at the event with others who also care about the climate is a source of inspiration.
"Seeing how many people show up and are willing to chant, and care about this issue, it's always uplifting for me," Milla said.
Organizers said more rallies are planned for later in the year. And with each rally, they become more hopeful for the future.
"I do think that Climate Change is completely addressable and there's still much we can do about it," Milla said. "I do think there is a lot of hope."