Activists rally in support of old-growth forest protection rule

EUGENE, Ore. – Activists gathered at the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse on Thursday morning supporting the U.S. Forest Service's implementation of a national rule protecting old-growth timber stands on federal land as a climate change mitigation measure, according to Oregon Wild organizers.
Oregon Wild activists said that part of the purpose of the gathering was to celebrate the receipt of more than half a million public comments that support a protective rule’s adoption by the Forest Service that would preserve mature and old-growth trees on federal lands as a part of U.S. climate policy. The public comment period on a rulemaking proposal aimed at improving the climate resiliency of federally managed forests ended earlier this month, activists said.
"Hundreds of thousands of people from every age group and every corner of the country weighed in to urge President Biden to enact a clear rule protecting mature and old growth forests from the Forest Service chopping block," said a Victoria Wingell, forest and climate campaigner for Oregon Wild. "Public support has never been higher for bold, effective solutions to keep carbon in the forests and out of the atmosphere."
Inside the courthouse on the same morning, attorneys for several environmental activist groups presented arguments inside the courthouse against the Forest Service’s authorization of 29,000 acres of commercial logging on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, activists said didn’t provide sufficient analysis of environmental impacts.
Activists said that protection of mature and old-growth forests is a crucial part of mitigating climate change as they are highly effective at storing vast amounts of carbon and promoting biodiversity.