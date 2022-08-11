Adam Fugitt reflects on UFC debut fight

EUGENE, Ore. -- Achieving a lifelong goal, Eugene fighter Adam Fugitt made his UFC debut at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas on July 30.
Fugitt served as a last minute replacement to take on the undefeated Michael Morales. KEZI 9 News spoke with Fugitt after he returned from Dallas to speak about his experience. He said the moment truly hit him when his music played, the curtain was pulled back and he made the walk to the famed UFC Octagon.
“You walk through the curtain and you just realize that it’s here, my time is here, this is my moment,” Fugitt Said.
Fugitt made a 30-pound weight cut in just a week and a half to reach the 170 pound limit.
“It was such an amazing feeling, you can’t buy that feeling," Fugitt said. "It’s just a culmination of hard work and the grind finally paying off.”
Fugitt says he got to experience the best of what the UFC had to offer, and got to share the room with the sport's biggest stars, including double champion Amanda Nunes and undisputed Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. After 10 years Fugitt finally got to hear his name announced by longtime UFC announcer Joe Rogan.
“To hear him say my name, that’s been a long time coming. There’s been years there that I didn’t think I was ever gonna get there to accomplish that, and to hear that -- it was a dream come true,” Fugitt said.
After Fugitt made his walk to the Octagon, the cage door locked, the bell rang and the fight was on. Fugitt landed an early takedown on Morales in the first round, a major upset against the undefeated fighter.
“The takedown was huge," Fugitt said. :"I look back to that and I think that’s the spot I really could have taken hold of the fight. I should have taken my time there, I think I could have exploited his ground game a little better.”
The second round was more back and forth with Morales relying on his striking. Fugitt says that’s the kind of fight he was expecting.
“I kinda knew what his gameplan was going to be, and that was to try and land the right hand," Fugitt said. "For two and a half rounds I did a really good job of staying away from that.”
Fugitt was clipped multiple times, but it didn’t phase him. He kept his pre-fight promise to constantly pressure Morales, be in his face, and walk him down. He was even smiling and laughing at a few of the punches that Morales landed.
Then it was time for the third and final round. Fugitt’s head coach Jason Georgianna spoke about the message he was giving Fugitt in the corner in between rounds.
“Fugitt’s a finisher and I like to win too, so we’re just like, 'how can we put pressure on this guy, let’s keep putting pressure on this guy with our strikes and hopefully with our takedowns and let’s win this fight'” Georgianna said.
But the fight wouldn’t go Fugitt’s way. Morales landed a solid punch that rocked Fugitt and had him on wobbly feet.
“I ended up getting flashed that first punch. Just a quick flash, almost like turn on the lights turn them off, and instantly I was like, 'oh crap where am I at,' trying to recover, and in the midst of recovering I made the mistake of trying to come up too fast too quickly,” Fugitt said.
Then a second punch landed, sending Fugitt to the ground. That punch led referee Herb Dean to call the fight.
“I made the mistake, I got over committal and reached and ended up paying the price for it,” Fugitt said.
Despite a disappointing finish, Fugitt and his coach say he proved he belonged in the UFC since he put on an exciting fight on short notice, against a prospect not many fighters wanted to face.
“I go in there and I put on exciting fights. It’s an early prelim fight, and anybody that caught that instantly got amped up and charged up for the rest of the card,” Fugitt said.
Fugitt’s head coach say’s he’s leading the way for other fighters in the area.
“He’s a trailblazer, he’s just showing how possible it is. Fugitt’s showing that you don’t have to be at a huge gym in a huge city to be successful on the world stage," Georgianna said. "You just have to hold yourself accountable and always look to improve and surround yourself with good people.”
Fugitt says the UFC was pleased with his performance and he’s hoping for a call soon with another opportunity to fight for the promotion, this time with a full fight camp where he can be at his physical best.
“I want people to see my name and go, 'oh I’m watching that one, Fugitt doesn't put on a poor performance.' It just felt so great being there, I wanna relive that,” Fugitt said.
Fugitt’s professional record now stands at 8 wins with 3 losses.