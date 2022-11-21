Advisory to boil water for Lowell lifted

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 5 to 8 ft at 9 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 5 to 8 ft at 9 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Advisory to boil water for Lowell lifted

  • Updated
  • 0
Boil water

LOWELL, Ore. -- An advisory to boil water for safety has been rescinded after a broken water main was repaired and the water within was found to be clean.

On November 17, the city of Lowell advised its residents that a water main had broken, and contaminants had possibly leaked into the water supply. As such, the city advised that residents boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, or cleaning. Although the water main was fixed later that same day, testing had to be done on water from the city to ensure that it was safe to drink.

On November 21, Lowell officials issued a second notice informing residents that the city’s water was found safe to drink and that it was no longer necessary to boil water before use. Lowell officials apologized for the inconvenience, but thanked residents for their patience. Officials also asked Lowell residents to inform other residents who might not have heard that the water is safe to drink.

Tags

Recommended for you