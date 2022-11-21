Advisory to boil water for Lowell lifted

LOWELL, Ore. -- An advisory to boil water for safety has been rescinded after a broken water main was repaired and the water within was found to be clean.

On November 17, the city of Lowell advised its residents that a water main had broken, and contaminants had possibly leaked into the water supply. As such, the city advised that residents boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, or cleaning. Although the water main was fixed later that same day, testing had to be done on water from the city to ensure that it was safe to drink.

On November 21, Lowell officials issued a second notice informing residents that the city’s water was found safe to drink and that it was no longer necessary to boil water before use. Lowell officials apologized for the inconvenience, but thanked residents for their patience. Officials also asked Lowell residents to inform other residents who might not have heard that the water is safe to drink.