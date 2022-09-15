Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support.
A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires. It’s currently stationed at the Eugene Airport, and the two-person crew is based out of Bozeman, Montana. So far this summer, they’ve worked fires in Idaho, Alaska, and Arizona. Now, they're on the way to help with the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge. To fight fires, the plane skims the surface of a local lake or even the ocean, then flies over the fire while opening a special hatch.
“It's 1,400 gallons per load coming out of the aircraft in about two seconds,” said captain Paul Evans of Bridger Aerospace, one of the firefighters operating the plane. “So, it's got a lot of hitting power at the fire. It really depends on what we're dropping on and the local conditions but it does really well.”
Evans says the advantage their aircraft provides is scooping water from a lake only takes about twelve seconds -- far less than landing at an airport and filling up manually. The airplane’s crew says they are guided by crews on the ground, who let them know exactly where to drop the water and tell them how accurate they were. After hitting the fire with 1,400 gallons of fresh water, the plane circles back around to scoop up another load and drop it again.