Affordable child care program now available to more families, ODHS says

SALEM, Ore. -- More Oregon families will be able to take advantage of the Employment Related Day Care program thanks to new laws that came into effect on January 1, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
The ODHS said the expansion in service is due to provisions in House Bill 3073 of the 2021 Legislative Session, which also creates the new Department of Early Learning and Care. ODHS officials said the changes to the program mean that students in high school, a GED program, or college no longer need to work to qualify for child care assistance. All students will also receive additional child care hours each week to give them time to study, according to the ODHS. Additionally, more families overall will qualify for more child care because of a change in how part- and full-time coverage is calculated, the ODHS said.
“For many families the cost of child care can be a barrier to meeting their educational goals and entering and staying in the workforce,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “By expanding access to the ERDC program, Oregon is significantly enhancing the support it provides to families to strengthen their well-being.”
ODHS said other provisions in the expansion of services include several changes that make it easier to take advantage of child care. All ERDC families are now eligible for sleep hours when a caretaker works a night shift at their job. Caretakers on medical leave for their child’s medical condition can receive ERDC benefits. ERDC participants can also use their childcare benefits to care for someone outside of their household.