Affordable housing projects in Eugene to get $1.2 million

EUGENE, Ore. – Three affordable housing projects in Eugene are getting a total of $1.2 million in support from the Eugene City Council, according to the city’s Planning and Development Department.
City officials said the council approved the use of Affordable Housing Trust Funds to get money to three low-income housing developments that applied in 2023. The AHTF was established back in 2019, and the funds come from a 0.5% construction excise tax on new structures and additions to existing structures in Eugene.
Homes For Good Housing Agency got $552,650 for it’s The Coleman project, a three-story development that officials said will provide 38 apartments as well as support services for people with conviction histories. Officials said the project is being developed on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard on land donated by Lane County. The project is also set to receive $470,847 in City Fee Assistance, and is expected to begin construction early in 2024.
Homes For Good also got $383,434 for Bridges on Broadway, a project to convert the four-story former Red Lion Hotel at 599 east Broadway into a housing complex. Officials said the project will be a 56-unit apartment community serving people experiencing chronic homelessness, including people with mental illness and substance use disorders. Residents will also get support services to help them maintain stable housing. Bridges on Broadway will get an extra $173,590 in City Fee Assistance and construction is expected to begin in spring 2024.
$321,528 was awarded to Cultivate Inc. for the Grant Street Grow Homes, which will be four new homeownership homes in west Eugene. Officials said the new homes will be built in the backyard of an existing home and be available for purchase by low-income households. Three of the new homes are planned to be one bedroom, one bathroom homes with room to grow. Cultivate Inc. is getting an extra $58,472 in City Fee Assistance and expects to begin construction in early 2024.