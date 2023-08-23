After hospital shutdown, nearest Eugene emergency room will be across the Willamette

EUGENE, Ore. - PeaceHealth announced on August 22 that it would be closing down its University District Emergency Center. They plan to transfer emergency services and several units along with staff to its RiverBend location on the east side of the Willamette River. This means that for Eugene, the closest emergency room west of the Willamette will now be in Cottage Grove.

With the potential for natural disasters, such as an earthquake, many worry of what may happen if a disaster were to occur and how people would seek medical attention if the devastation left people stranded on the west side of the Willamette.

Kevyn Paul, a crisis ER nurse at the PeaceHealth University District hospital, explained that the staff at that location are trained and prepared for disasters.

“If we’re closed, there’s nothing,” Paul said. “If, no, not if, when the earthquake happens, there’s a good chance we won’t be able to get across the river because when the earthquake happens, the dams will break, the rivers will flood, we won’t be able to get across them.”

Lane County Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Jason Davis said they will begin planning what needs to be done to update emergency services in case of a disaster now that a hospital will no longer be located in central Eugene.

“In coming weeks, Lane County Health and Human Services will be evaluating the impact and what supports will be possible to help meet the many needs of our community in lieu of the closure,” Davis said.

Many also are concerned about the wait times for medical attention already at the RiverBend hospital. Many said there is already a long holding time, sometimes up to 12 hours long.

“To dump another minimum of 50 to 75 patients on top of that, yes that’s another one of our concerns,” Paul said. “What’s going to happen to the wait times?”

Staff members at the University District hospital said they are worried about how the hospital will manage extra patients.

James McGovern, Interim Chief Executive for PeaceHealth's Oregon Network, said due to the University District not being used as much ever since the RiverBend location opened up in 2008, there is more demand for staffing at the RiverBend location.

“Right now, we’re really struggling to keep two emergency departments open, well staffed, and flowing,” McGovern said. “By consolidating the two, that’s one thing we can do to improve our flow at RiverBend, and then there’s other work obviously that we’re doing to prepare as well.”

PeaceHealth said they are aware that changes need to be made, but there said having extra staff members coming from the University District hospital will hopefully shorten the wait times.

There is no clear timeline for when everything PeaceHealth wants to accomplish with the transition will happen, but for now, those who used the University District hospital will have to plan on finding emergency care elsewhere.