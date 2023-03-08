After loss of beloved pet dog, Springfield man gets unexpected kindness from police dispatcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield man who is dealing with the passing of his dog says he was blown away by a dispatcher who went above and beyond to brighten his day.
Mark Jackins had Bear for 13 years, but on Sunday morning, something happened, and Bear wasn’t the same dog.
“Sunday morning, at 4 a.m., he came back into house and he wasn't the same dog. I think he had a neurological event, maybe a stroke, cause he didn't recognize me after that,” Jackins said.
Jackins had an appointment to take Bear to the veterinarian the next day, but he couldn’t get him into his vehicle. So, he called police, and Brian with Springfield Police Department animal control came out to help load him up.
Unfortunately, Bear had to be put down. Jackins said he was shocked by what happened next.
“Yesterday, I get a knock on the door and it's the dispatcher from SPD saying they were thinking about me and flowers and a little stuffed animal,” Jackins said. “It was just the most incredible experience.”
Tianna Goo, the dispatcher who made the thoughtful gesture, said she felt prompted to reach out to Jackins because she’s been there before.
“It was a really simple call for help but it just resonated with me as someone who has had to put down a beloved pet,” said Goo. “My coworker as well, it was also her idea. We felt like we needed to do something for him, knowing he lives alone and just lost his companion.”
Jackins named the stuffed animal “Baby Bear.” He said he was blown away by SPD’s kindness, and he wants the community to know how compassionate they’ve been during such a tough situation.