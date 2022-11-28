After several crashes, Lane County officials remind residents about holiday travel safety

EUGENE, Ore. -- After several crashes on Lane County roads, some leading to fatalities or injuries, officials are reminding residents to be safe on the road while traveling for the holidays.
According to the Lane County Government and Lane County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two fatal crashes and three injurious crashes on country roads in the past Thanksgiving week. Officials say these crashes represent a heartbreaking trend, and that a mix of speed, intoxication and distraction was a factor in many of them. LCSO officials said many of these crashes were preventable.
“Safe choices save lives. People overestimate how much it takes to get into a serious crash,” said Lane County Transportation Planner Becky Taylor. “It can happen in the blink of an eye. Being a safe and sober driver who is focused on the road instead of a phone reduces that risk drastically.
Safety officials have several tips for drivers on country roads in the coming winter months. Officials say to slow down, as many fatal crashes involve excessive speed and that speeding on rural roads can be especially dangerous with narrow roads and hard obstacles like rocks and trees on the sides of the road. Officials also say to drive sober, and find a designated driver or stay in place if you aren’t sure if you are okay to drive. Officials also say to be aware of winter road conditions like fog, snow or rain, as these can all lead to dangerous driving situations that must be adjusted to.