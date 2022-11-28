After several crashes, Lane County officials remind residents about holiday travel safety

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

After several crashes, Lane County officials remind residents about holiday travel safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Drunk driving

EUGENE, Ore. -- After several crashes on Lane County roads, some leading to fatalities or injuries, officials are reminding residents to be safe on the road while traveling for the holidays.

According to the Lane County Government and Lane County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two fatal crashes and three injurious crashes on country roads in the past Thanksgiving week. Officials say these crashes represent a heartbreaking trend, and that a mix of speed, intoxication and distraction was a factor in many of them. LCSO officials said many of these crashes were preventable.

“Safe choices save lives. People overestimate how much it takes to get into a serious crash,” said Lane County Transportation Planner Becky Taylor. “It can happen in the blink of an eye. Being a safe and sober driver who is focused on the road instead of a phone reduces that risk drastically.

Safety officials have several tips for drivers on country roads in the coming winter months. Officials say to slow down, as many fatal crashes involve excessive speed and that speeding on rural roads can be especially dangerous with narrow roads and hard obstacles like rocks and trees on the sides of the road. Officials also say to drive sober, and find a designated driver or stay in place if you aren’t sure if you are okay to drive. Officials also say to be aware of winter road conditions like fog, snow or rain, as these can all lead to dangerous driving situations that must be adjusted to.

Tags

Recommended for you