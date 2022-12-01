 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

After snowfall, transportation officials preparing for icy roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Thin layer of snow after early-morning snowfall

EUGENE, Ore. -- With freezing weather in the forecast, transportation and city officials are taking steps to attempt to avert catastrophe on frozen and snowy roads.

After a dusting of snow came down in several locations Thursday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation says its crews will be out trying to make the roads safe at night. They also said they’ll be paying close attention to the weather forecast to know when and where to deploy their teams.

“Where might snow be? Where are things things already wet where can we anticipate ice? Where might we have slides?” said Angela Beers-Seydel with ODOT. “All of those things are in the equation of where we put equipment, where we put people, and where we use our supplies like de-icer.”

ODOT officials pointed out that de-icer is not a cure-all on chilly roads and highways, saying it must be applied when it’s relatively dry and there is no rain in the forecast before the snow arrives.

The city of Eugene uses a similar strategy to know when and where to send its people and gear. Right now, the city is busy with leaf collection services, and the trucks used to collect leaves are the same ones used for winter weather response. Eugene Public Works officials say they will be focusing on overpasses, Ferry Street Bridge and some low-lying spots for cold weather response, and that they’ll be out at night reviewing driving conditions.

“Right now, we have about four vehicles that are converted,” said Brian Richardson with Eugene Public Works. “Things like de-icer, a couple with plows, and a sander as well. We had those de-icers out this morning, and if the weather develops, if we see potential for more winter weather we’ll convert those trucks and be ready to go.”

While road crews are preparing roadways for icy conditions, some homeowners are getting ready for the chill as well. Covers for outside faucets and insulators for pipes are going quick, as well as snow shovels and ice melt for driveways and sidewalks. Homeowners would be well-advised to prepare for cold conditions before pipes freeze and driveways become slippery.

