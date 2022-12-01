After snowfall, transportation officials preparing for icy roads

EUGENE, Ore. -- With freezing weather in the forecast, transportation and city officials are taking steps to attempt to avert catastrophe on frozen and snowy roads.
After a dusting of snow came down in several locations Thursday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation says its crews will be out trying to make the roads safe at night. They also said they’ll be paying close attention to the weather forecast to know when and where to deploy their teams.
“Where might snow be? Where are things things already wet where can we anticipate ice? Where might we have slides?” said Angela Beers-Seydel with ODOT. “All of those things are in the equation of where we put equipment, where we put people, and where we use our supplies like de-icer.”
ODOT officials pointed out that de-icer is not a cure-all on chilly roads and highways, saying it must be applied when it’s relatively dry and there is no rain in the forecast before the snow arrives.
The city of Eugene uses a similar strategy to know when and where to send its people and gear. Right now, the city is busy with leaf collection services, and the trucks used to collect leaves are the same ones used for winter weather response. Eugene Public Works officials say they will be focusing on overpasses, Ferry Street Bridge and some low-lying spots for cold weather response, and that they’ll be out at night reviewing driving conditions.
“Right now, we have about four vehicles that are converted,” said Brian Richardson with Eugene Public Works. “Things like de-icer, a couple with plows, and a sander as well. We had those de-icers out this morning, and if the weather develops, if we see potential for more winter weather we’ll convert those trucks and be ready to go.”
While road crews are preparing roadways for icy conditions, some homeowners are getting ready for the chill as well. Covers for outside faucets and insulators for pipes are going quick, as well as snow shovels and ice melt for driveways and sidewalks. Homeowners would be well-advised to prepare for cold conditions before pipes freeze and driveways become slippery.