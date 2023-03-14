After uncertainty, individual college graduation ceremonies to be held for UO graduates

EUGENE, Ore. -- Students at the University of Oregon are ecstatic at the news that the graduation ceremonies for individual departments will be held this summer after a scheduling conflict nearly cancelled them.
In February 2023, UO sent out an email to students saying the College of Arts and Science would not be having a graduation ceremony. According to the UO, because the Juneteenth holiday falls on the traditional Monday of graduation, the university had moved all graduation ceremonies to Tuesday, June 20. This would have left too little time for individual departments to have their own graduation ceremonies, and the university planned to hold a combined ceremony with all the colleges in attendance. Many UO students were disappointed to hear they would not be having ceremonies specific to their colleges.
This prompted some students to take action. Abby Lang, a UO student, drafted a petition and got numerous signatures from students not just from the College of Arts and Science, but from all across the university. Lang and other students met with the dean with signed petitions in hand on March 9, and said they had a good conversation about the importance of the ceremony.
“I definitely think the petition was effective. It definitely held the university accountable,” Lang said. “I think that the amount of signatures that we got just really showed how important commencement is for each of these students, and that we really wanted to push and just get a compromise to receive the recognition that each student deserves here at UO.”
The university changed their plans so that the ceremonies for different colleges will be held June 20 at several different locations and times across campus. Lang and many other UO students said they are happy with the compromise.