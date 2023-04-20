Aftermath of a raw sewage spill in the Willamette River in Albany

ALBANY, Ore -- An estimated 103,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Willamette River in Albany on Wednesday, leading to the closure of Bowman Park.

It happened as a result of a power outage on Wednesday, April 19. The outage shut down the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility and several associated sewer lift stations. The water spilled into the river at 7:30 a.m. when the facility’s power system featuring two feeds from the electrical grid failed, according to officials.

Once authorities were notified, the city along with Pacific Power coordinated with each other to restore power. At about 8:35 a.m., the facility came back online. Clean-up efforts began afterwards to minimize the overflow’s impacts.

Kristen Preston, the City of Albany's Public Works Operations Manager, said it was all hands on deck to try and get the situation under control.

"We brought generators to those so that it would minimize the impact, so it was a little bit out of our control but I think our crews responded well." She said.

Craig Prosser, the City's Waste Water Superintendent, was part of the clean up efforts. He described the incident as a perfect storm, where multiple systems failed.

"When the first feed went down, normally the switch gear would go over to the second feed," Prosser said. "That failed also so we had nothing at that point."

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was notified of what happened. Officials said the department understands what happened, and the city doesn't expect to get penalized for this incident.

One Albany resident, Julie Peterson, said the city did a good job in warning people about the spill and restricting access to the river. When the spill first happened, she saw crews going around warning people about the state of the river. But Peterson also worries about the spill hurting other communities.

Peterson said, "It's going right into the Willamette River and it's a north flowing river, so think about all the people that are north of us, getting all that contaminated water."

The city, however, said other communities, primarily Wilsonville, were informed of the incident, and there is no present danger to their water supply. The city said drinking water was not affected by the spill. The city also has taken precautions with the water. There are signs posted prohibiting people from getting into the water. City officials are testing the water and are awaiting for the results to come back. Once they do, the city will remove the signs prohibiting entry into the river.

Earlier in April, their was a spill in Waverly Lake. Similar precautions were taken by the city. After testing the water in Waverly Lake, the city determined there was no danger to the public's health, and the lake is open to everyone once again.