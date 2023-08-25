Air quality advisory extended to all of Lane County through August 27

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Regional Air Protection Agency expanded their air quality advisory to encompass the entirety of Lane County due to continued impacts from wildfire smoke, air quality officials said.

The LRAPA said the air quality has worsened since issuing their previous advisory for eastern Lane County on August 24. All of Lane County is now under an advisory through 4 p.m. on August 27, LRAPA officials said.

“We are hopeful to see an onshore airflow help to improve air quality Friday afternoon, but we are not confident this airflow will be strong enough to significantly improve air quality in the Southern Willamette Valley,” says LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen. “It may take a bigger weather pattern shift at the end of the weekend to bring much better air quality back to the region.”

Air quality officials said they expected smoke that moved into the Eugene-Springfield area on August 24 to clear out by the afternoon, but the onshore airflow that arrived was weaker than expected. The smoky air conditions will continue through most of the day on August 25, LRAPA officials said.

Air quality officials said Blue River’s air quality levels are expected to range from unhealthy to hazardous, while air quality in Eugene is expected to range from unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive groups. In Oakridge, the air quality levels will range from moderate to unhealthy, LRAPA said.

Current conditions related to wildfire smoke can be followed by visiting the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map online.