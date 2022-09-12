Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire smoke

OREGON, -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory on Monday for most parts of the state due to smoke and ash from various wildfires.
The advisory was issued on September 12 and is expected to last through September 14. The DEQ says they issued the advisory due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge and the Double Mountain Fire near Joseph. The advisory affects eastern Lane County, as well as Baker, Crook Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler Counties. Conditions in Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Curry Counties are improving and those counties are no longer under an air quality advisory.
When smoke levels are high, there are several steps officials say you can take to protect yourself. Officials say to stay inside with windows closed and air conditioning on recirculate, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, and using high-efficiency particulate air filters in ventilation systems. They also say that cloth masks do not protect against harmful particles in smoke, but N95 and stronger masks will provide some protection.