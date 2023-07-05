Air quality advisory issued for Willamette Valley

EUGENE, Ore. – Local, state, and regional air quality agencies issued an air quality advisory for the Willamette Valley on Wednesday morning due to expected elevated levels of smog, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency officials said.
LRAPA said the advisory specifically named the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem and Eugene-Springfield areas.
LRAPA officials said that ongoing dry and hot weather conditions and the expectation of elevated levels of ozone pollution prompted the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, LRAPA, and Southwest Clean Air Agency to issue the advisory on July 5. Raised levels of ozone pollution can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions, LRAPA said.
Ozone, or smog, forms when pollution from gas-powered vehicles or machinery and chemicals from paints or aerosols react with sunlight and heat during periods of hot temperatures and low winds, LRAPA said. Officials said that levels tend to be highest during the afternoon and early evening.
Air quality officials said that smog can contribute to breathing problems and often irritates eyes, nose and lungs.
The agencies suggest limit driving by using public transit, carpooling, or using other transportation alternatives to reduce pollution. Other suggestions include avoiding unnecessary vehicle idling, refueling vehicles during cooler evening hours, postponing yard work that uses gas-powered equipment, and postponing painting and aerosol spray projects, LRAPA officials said.
Officials said that the advisory is in effect until Wednesday evening, but may extend into Thursday if necessary.