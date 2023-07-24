Air quality advisory issued in eastern Lane County for wildfire smoke

EUGENE, Ore. – An air quality advisory is in effect for eastern Lane County due to the ongoing presence of smoke from regional wildfire events, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.

LRAPA officials said they expect intermittent smoke in the area through at least Wednesday night, but smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather conditions. Those most at risk from wildfire smoke include infants and young children, those with heart or lung disease, older adults and those who are pregnant, air quality officials said.

LRAPA said they recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and to stay inside with windows and doors closed when smoke levels are high, either running air conditioners on recirculate or else moving to a cooler location. Also recommended are the use of high-efficiency particulate air filters with indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers, air quality officials said.

LRAPA said to air out homes and businesses when air quality levels reach moderate or healthy levels.

Cloth, dust, and surgical masks do not protect against particulate matter in smoke, LRAPA officials said. Local air quality officials said they recommend the use of NIOSH-approved respirators with an N, R, or P alongside the number 95, 99, or 100.

Current air quality conditions can be monitored online.