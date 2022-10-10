Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.
The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in Oregon on October 10. The regions affected include Douglas and Lane Counties, as well as Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington and northern Klamath Counties. Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire as well as some fires in Washington is billowing over these regions, filling the air with unhealthy fine particles. The DEQ and LRAPA say the poor air quality advisory is expected to last until Friday, October 14.
Officials say the smoke can irritate eyes and worsen some medical conditions. They advise people to stay inside if possible, avoid outdoor activity, and use high-efficiency particulate air filters in ventilation systems. Officials say that only masks rated N95 or P100 or stronger will protect from harmful particles in smoke, and only when properly worn tightly over the nose and mouth.