Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
TUESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
5 to 8 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon

Oregon vineyard in smoky conditions

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.

The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in Oregon on October 10. The regions affected include Douglas and Lane Counties, as well as Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington and northern Klamath Counties. Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire as well as some fires in Washington is billowing over these regions, filling the air with unhealthy fine particles. The DEQ and LRAPA say the poor air quality advisory is expected to last until Friday, October 14.

Officials say the smoke can irritate eyes and worsen some medical conditions. They advise people to stay inside if possible, avoid outdoor activity, and use high-efficiency particulate air filters in ventilation systems. Officials say that only masks rated N95 or P100 or stronger will protect from harmful particles in smoke, and only when properly worn tightly over the nose and mouth.

