AirBnB’s in Eugene see huge demand for Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some athletes, visitors and staff to the World Athletics Championships are still looking for a place to stay. One option is booking an AirBnB, but prices and demand are high.
Priyan Raj lives in Ontario, Canada and is traveling to Eugene to volunteer for Oregon22. He said trying to find accommodation was extremely difficult.
“It’s been a nightmare for sure,” said Raj. “I spent countless hours trying to find a reasonable place.”
Raj said it’s long been his dream to attend and be involved in a large athletic event like the World Athletics Championships. But finding a place to stay wasn’t easy. Raj booked an AirBnB Wednesday night, just two days before the Worlds.
“It’s ridiculous. People are charging $200 to$300 per night for a room,” said Raj. “Luckily I found a guy who's coming from Canada as well. I talked him into sharing a room with me. But it's definitely been a mess."
Officials with AirBnb said there is high demand in for travel in 2022, especially in Eugene for Oregon22.
"What we're seeing is 2022 is in line with pre-pandemic travel levels," said Haven Thorn, the communications manager for AirBnB North America. "Actually, the top origin cities to the World Athletics Championships are from cities like Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and New York City. Guests from all over the country are flying into Eugene for the World Athletics Championships."
Thorn said there seems to be pent-up demand especially with a rough few years from the pandemic.
According to AirBnB, hosts in Eugene have made over $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Statewide, that number is over $70 million.
Brian McKerer rents out a place near Pre's Trail during the summers and said his place was booked for Oregon22 months in advance.
"That's typically not the case, people usually book a few weeks in advance if they're going to come out," said McKerer. "I didn't raise my prices, but my wife heard from her Uber driver recently that people were renting out their houses for a thousand dollars a night, and some were having to rent an hour away."
Katie Albee also rents out a place for AirBnB in Eugene, and said her place booked for Worlds last week.
"I do feel like the Worlds has helped me gain a little extra," said Albee. "I am a business owner. I do multiple businesses and I love to volunteer. In order to give back to the community, I have to be receiving."
As of Thursday, AirBnB prices per night are averaging $464. Officials said if you're still looking for a place to book last minute, read the reviews and take advantage of the communication tools with the host to find the best places to visit in town.
Anyone looking to become an AirBnB host can click here.
The World Athletics Championships begins July 15 and ends July 24.