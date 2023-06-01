Airport Heights playground to temporarily close on June 3

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Coos County Airport District officials said on Thursday that the playground at Airport Heights Park will temporarily close on June 3 as work begins on a multi-year park rehabilitation project.
Work this weekend will include the removal of some of the playground equipment that has fallen into disrepair, district officials said. CCAD officials said that removal of the equipment could continue through Sunday, and may necessitate an additional closure.
CCAD’s Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a new swing set and multi-use Synergy play system, which have been ordered and will be installed upon delivery, CCAD officials said.
The airport district said that it recently assumed maintenance and upkeep responsibility for the park, which is locate within the property boundary of the Coos County Airport District, after the termination of a longstanding land lease previously held by the City of North Bend.
Airport Commissioner Mike Collins volunteered to remove the aging playground equipment with the help of airport staff, CCAD officials said.
District officials said that the public will have opportunities to provide input on the rehabilitation project.
More information can be found on the airport district’s website, on their Facebook page, or by calling 541-756-8531.