Albany designates public camping areas in compliance with state law

ALBANY, Ore. – The city of Albany has become the latest city in Oregon to update its municipal code with respect to camping on public property.
Officials from the Albany City Council said they adopted the new rules into the Albany Municipal Code on May 24. Officials said they adopted the new regulations to bring the city into compliance with Oregon House Bill 3115, a state law that regulates how cities can enforce camping ordinances.
According to Albany officials, the council identified some city-owned property at the intersection of southeast Ninth Avenue and southeast Jackson Street as areas that best meets the requirements of HB 3115. Under the new municipal code, these areas will be the designated public space where camping is allowed. Officials said the city will soon begin preparing the site to accept campers, develop a plan for ongoing cleanup and maintenance needs, and begin outreach for those who will be affected by the changes.
Albany officials said the sites were chosen after staff from numerous departments including fire, police, parks and recreation and public works, evaluated several city-owned properties. The site near Ninth and Jackson was chosen partly because it was near existing services such as C.H.A.N.C.E. and Helping Hands.
The newly-adopted municipal code also allows churches and transitional shelter groups to host up to four camping facilities for up to 120 consecutive days per year. Designated camping areas must be available to anyone who needs them regardless of drug or alcohol use, according to the municipal code. Albany officials said camping anywhere on public or private property outside the designated sites will still be illegal.