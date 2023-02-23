Albany fire crews extract driver from rollover crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Albany on Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department reported.
According to the AFD, a crew responded to a rollover crash at Springhill Drive and northwest Highway 20 at about 5:35 p.m. on February 21. Fire crews said they arrived to find two vehicles had collided, and one had rolled over onto its side off the road.
According to the AFD, one driver was pinned inside their car due to damage suffered in the crash. Crews were able to cut the vehicle open to get inside, and successfully extracted the driver from the car. AFD said the injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.