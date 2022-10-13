Albany Fire Department gets FEMA grants to support emergency response

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Albany Fire Department has received two grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency worth over $2 million to provide necessary resources to equip and train personnel.
AFD says one grant, worth about $640,000, will go towards the purchase of a new fire engine for the station. This new engine is planned to replace a 30-year-old engine that lacks modern safety features. The new fire engine is scheduled to arrive in 2024, and AFD officials say it will keep firefighters safe and help them do their already dangerous work.
The second award totals up to more than $1.3 million, and will fund three additional firefighters to work with the station for three years. AFD officials say the increase in staffing will bring the department up to national standards for responding to fires. Recruitment is expected to begin later in October, and new personnel are expected by early 2023.
Albany Fire Department said that although they will try to hire more firefighters, the fire service throughout Oregon is suffering from staffing shortages. AFD officials say they are looking for opportunities to encourage high-schoolers and young adults to consider firefighting as a career path.