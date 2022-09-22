Albany Fire Department to receive $1.33 million to hire firefighters

ALBANY, Ore. -- Albany Fire Department, as well as fire districts in Scappoose and Portland will be receiving a total of several million dollars in federal funding to support their operations.
The Department of Homeland Security reports the city of Albany has secured $1.33 million in funding from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program to hire firefighters. Albany officials say the extra funding will be very helpful to meet the growing needs of the fire department.
“The City of Albany is experiencing significant growth, and we continue to face pressures on our budget,” said Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson. “We’re grateful for these federal funds which will help us to keep up with growth and continue to provide important emergency services to the people of our community.”
Albany is not the only city to receive federal funding. Portland is getting $2.07 from the same SAFER program as Albany, also to hire firefighters, and the Scappoose Rural Fire Department earned just over $399,000 for new vehicles from the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.