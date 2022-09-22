Albany man accused of sexual assault arrested after police forcibly enter home

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 68-year-old man is in jail after allegedly raping a woman and barricading himself in his home on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department said.
According to APD, they received a report of a sexual assault having occurred in the 4200 block of Ramona Place at about 5:53 p.m. on September 21. According to police, witnesses reported a woman was crying and bleeding in the front yard of a home. Police said the victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released. Detectives say they were able identify a suspect, and found out that the suspect and victim had met at a bar earlier in the day and went to the suspect’s residence.
Officers say they arrived at the residence and surrounded the place, as the suspect was still there. According to officers, the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Richards, 68, refused to leave the house or comply with Albany police. After an 11-hour standoff, police say they finally obtained a search warrant for the home and forced open the front door. According to officials, Richards surrendered after police entered his home and was taken to jail without further incident.
Richards was charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and coercion. More charges are pending as police say they believe there have been similar incidents involving Richards, and are conducting an active investigation. Albany police are asking anyone with information about Richards to call detective Gabe Flores at 541-917-7680.