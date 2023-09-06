Albany man arraigned on charges of kidnapping, rape

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany man is facing charges of kidnapping, rape, and several other sex crimes after being arraigned on Tuesday.
Court records show Christopher Wayne Gray, 39, was arraigned on September 5 on charges of first-degree kidnapping, rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Court documents allege Gray kidnapped a woman and confined her in a hidden place in order to commit rape. Court documents do not specify the nature of the place the victim was allegedly taken, or how Gray committed the alleged crimes.
Court records show Gray has a history of criminal accusations and convictions going back at least as far as 2010. Gray has previously faced charges of fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, and fleeing the police, among many others. Court records also show Gray was on probation at the time of the alleged kidnapping.
Gray’s security release has been set at $350,000. He is also under a court order to have no contact with the victim.