Albany man arrested, charged with sex abuse of a minor

ALBANY, Ore. -- Albany police arrested Jacob Zachary Johnson, 33, of Albany on suspicion of sex abuse committed against a minor, according to court documents.
Court documents report that Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of luring a minor.
Johnson allegedly sexually abused a minor under the age of 14 between January and December 2013, according to court documents. Court documents also report he allegedly lured a minor or purported minor to engage in sexual conduct in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Johnson is prohibited from contacting the victim, according to court documents.
Court documents reported Johnson’s security is set at $100,000. Court documents show that Johnson is still in jail as of March 17.