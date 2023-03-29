Albany man arrested, charged with sexual abuse against minors

ALBANY, Ore. -- A man is facing six charges of sexual abuse after being arrested by Albany police on Tuesday, according to court documents.
Court documents allege that Jason Charles Lawyer, 34, of Albany, sexually abused two children under the age of 14. The crimes allegedly occurred between February 2020 and February 2023, according to court documents. Court documents also allege multiple incidents of sexual abuse per child.
Albany police arrested Lawyer on March 28, and sent him to the Linn County Jail on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Court records show he was arraigned the same day. Court documents show Lawyer’s security has been set for $50,000, and his next appearance in court is scheduled for April 10.