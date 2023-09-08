Albany man charged following fatal crash with pedestrian

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany man faces multiple charges following a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened on Friday morning, according to the Albany Police Department.
Authorities said that Albany police and fire officials responded at 9:15 a.m. on September 8 to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Southeast Waverly Drive and 47th Avenue. A white 2009 Toyota Camry driven by James Lee Howe, 43, of Albany, was traveling northbound on Waverly Drive when it left its lane of travel, went up over the right curb and continued directly into a crosswalk at the 47th Avenue intersection, police said.
Albany police officials said that Howe's Toyota struck Percy Kropf, 85, of Albany as he walked south on Waverly Drive after crossing 47th Avenue and came to a stop after hitting the Mennonite Village entrance sign head on. Kropf was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Police officials said that Howe was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree manslaughter, and reckless driving. Waverly Drive was closed for just over three hours while a Multi Agency Investigation Team investigated the crash scene, authorities said. Police said they impounded Howe’s vehicle for further processing at the Albany Police Department.
Albany police were assisted at the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, police officials said. The case is under continued investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Albany police detectives at 541-917-7686.