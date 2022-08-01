Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say

ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said.
APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
The driver, identified as Andrew Hash, 37, of Albany, was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, endangering and criminal mischief. Police say a local towing company extracted the truck from the house.