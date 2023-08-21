Albany man indicted for sex crimes against Corvallis child

CORVALLIS, Ore. – An Albany man is facing several charges of sex crimes allegedly committed against a Corvallis child, according to court documents.
Timothy Lewis Bachmeier, 33, was arrested and jailed on July 18 in accordance with an arrest warrant issued earlier that month for sodomy and sexual abuse charges, court documents show. An eight-page indictment filed on August 21 shows Bachmeier is accused of four counts of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to the indictment, the alleged crimes were committed between April 2019 and November 2020 against a child who was less than 12 years old. The prosecution also said Bachmeier knew the victim was particularly vulnerable, and pointed out a long history of previous convictions.
Court records show Bachmeier was convicted of third-degree rape in 2013 and second-degree sexual abuse in 2015. Court records also show several charges for failing to report as a sex offender, and a history of not showing up for court dates. As of August 21, Bachmeier is held in the Benton County Jail on $250,000 bail, according to jail records.